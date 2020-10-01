New Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e plug-in hybrid ARRIVES with 41-mile electric range

The new Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e plug-in hybrid arrives boasting a 41-mile electric range and official emissions of just 31g/km. Costs from £33,060.

Yes, we know plug-in hybrids are neither fish nor fowl, but, as things stand, a plug-in hybrid with a decent EV range can let you drive it as an EV for most of the time (if you plug it in) and still have all the benefits of n ICE car too. And they’re a chunk cheaper than a BEV.

Of course, there’s also the benefit for car makers of lower CO2 emissions to help them avoid penalties, and for business users the BIK benefits are, for now at least, considerable.

So it’s therefore no surprise to see Audi delivering yet another plug-in hybrid – the new Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e – to tempt business users and those who really can take advantage of a decent EV range in normal motoring.

Costing from £33,060, the Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e shares a powertrain with the new VW Golf PHEV which means a 1.4 litre ICE engine and electric motor good for a combined 201bhp, good for 62mph in 7.6 seconds and, thanks to a 13kWh battery, and EV range of 41 miles. Which should mean well over 30 miles in the real world.

Available in two trim offerings, the Sport trim comes with dual-zone climate, twin leather upholstery, 17″ alloys, Audi Pre Sense, Lane Departure Warning, Turn Assist and Swerve Assist, with S-Line models adding 18″ alloys, privacy glass, LED taillights, sports seats and upgraded interior trim.

The new Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e plug-in hybrid goes on sale this week with prices from £33,060.