New Audi A3 Sportback and Saloon now CHEAPER with new engine and gearbox option

New Audi A3 Sportback 30 TFSI on road

The new Audi A3 gets a new entry-level model – the 30 TFSI – which cuts the entry price to £28,920 with a new manual ‘box option.

The facelifted Audi A3 was revealed just last month with a choice of single petrol and diesel powertrain options and a new S3.

Coming in three flavours – Sport S-Line and Black Edition – all A3 models, Saloon and Sportback, come with LED lights, 10.2″ infotainment, electric front seats and parking sensors, with S-Line models adding bigger alloys, sports suspension and ambient lighting, with Black Edition models getting even bigger alloys and black exterior styling.

When revealed, the only gearbox option was an S tronic auto ‘box, but now with the arrival of a new entry-level powertrain in the 30 TFSI with 115bhp and a manual ‘box, the manual ‘box offering is also available in the 35 TFSI.

The arrival of the 30 TFSI sees the entry price for the A3 drop to £28,920 for the Sportback and £29,485 for the Saloon – and an extra £1,500 for the S-Tronic ‘box – with the entry-level 35 TFSI manual now starting at £30,530.

The new manual option isn’t available on the 35 TDI diesel nor on the new S3, but still to come for the A3 later this year is a 45 TFSI e plug-in hybrid.

