New Audi A6 50 TFSI e plug-in hybrid lowers the entry price for a plug-in Audi A6

The Audi A6 50 TFSI e plug-in hybrid joins Audi’s plug-in A6 range offering a lower entry price than the A6 55 PHEV with prices from £52,790.

Just like every other car maker, Audi is busy rolling out plug-in hybrid cars to lower average emissions and give business buyers a more tax-efficient option.

In the Mercedes E-Class and Volvo V90 competing Audi A6 range, we’ve already seen the arrival of the Audi A6 55 TFSI e quattro PHEV, and now Audi has come up with a more affordable version with the arrival in the UK of the Audi A6 50 TFSI e plug-in.

The lower status of the A5 50 PHEV is the clue in the name, with Audi’s odd nomenclature declaring it a ’50’ and branding it as lower-powered than the ’55’.

That means a combination of a 2.0 litre petrol engine and electric motor for a usable combined 295bhp, down from the A6 55’s 362bhp., but it still promises 34 miles of EV range and a 0-62mph of 5.5 seconds.

There are three driving modes on offer – EV, Hybrid and Hold – which do what they say on the tin, with a 2.5 hour charge time for the battery using a 7kW wall charger.

Standard kit on the entry-level S model means 18″ alloys, Audi’s MMI, Virtual Cockpit and Alexa, with S Line and Black Edition versions getting electric sports seats in leather and Alcantara and range-topping Vorsprung models adding panoramic roof, B&O sound, electric steering wheel and power doors.

The new Audi A6 50 TFSI e plug-in hybrid is now on sale and costs from £52,790.