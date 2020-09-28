New Audi Q5 Sportback – because the world is crying out for a Q5 SUV with less space

The new Audi Q5 Sportback arrives to expand Audi’s SUV range with a coupe SUV take on the Q5 with added sporty pretensions.

It’s not long ago that the idea of a ‘Coupe SUV’ would have seemed an oxymoron; surely the whole point of an SUV is that it’s commodious, not ‘stylish’?

But as car makers decide the coupe SUV is another rich seam of sales, coupe SUVs proliferate, and Audi arrives with yet another – the Audi Q5 Sportback.

Adding to the coupe SUVs you can already buy from Audi – the Q3 Sportback, e-tron Sportback and, although not designated as such, the Audi Q8 – the Q5 Sportback does exactly what its say on the tin.

Pure Q5 from the front to the B-Pillars, the Sportback then takes a nosedive to the back end with a smaller back window, bluff back bumper and tailgate, leaving most of the ‘people room’ untouched but cutting boot space by about 10 per cent, although you can reclaim it back by sliding the back seats and cutting legroom.

The Q5 Sportback gets OLED taillights with mode selection, sports suspension with adaptive dampers (although they’re an option) and engine options likely to mirror the Q5, although at launch it looks to be just a 201bhp 2.0 litre diesel.

The Audi Q5 Sportback won’t arrive in Audi’s UK showrooms until next year, and you can expect a price premium over the Q5.