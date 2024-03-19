New Audi Q6 e-tron – using the electric Porsche Macan’s platform – arrives with up to 510bhp

The electric Audi Q6 e-tron is revealed as the first Audi built on a dedicated EV platform shared with Porsche and costing up to £93k.

Another day and the arrival of yet another costly electric SUV from a ‘Premium’ brand, this time the new Aujdi Q6 e-tron, built on the same dedicated EV platform as the new electric Porsche Macan and promising much. And with the Q6 e-tron costing from £68,975 and the SQ6 e-tron from £95,000, it needs to deliver.

The new PPE Platform brings with it a 94.9kWh battery (usable), 270kW charging and 800-volt architecture, with the, for now, range-topping SQ6 e-tron delivering up to 510bhp, 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds, 10-80% charging in 21 minutes and the promise of 3.40-3.45 mpkwh.

Despite the Q6 e-tron delivering a whole raft of tech innovations, the looks are still very much Audi SUV, with a familiar-looking grille, quattro ‘blisters’ and rear light bar, and with trick digital light signatures to generate clever lighting graphics.

Inside, the Q6 e-tron comes with the self-learning Audi Assistant to control umpteen functions, Android OS, OTA updates, an 11.9″ driver display merging seamlessly into a 14.5″ infotainment screen as well as a 10.9″ screen for the front seat passenger.

Gernot Dollner, Audi Chairman, said:

Built on the new PPE platform, the Audi Q6 e-tron is the next technological leap in premium electric mobility for our customers. The PPE shows how we are pooling expertise within the Volkswagen Group and thus making electric mobility scalable. Thanks to the PPE, we are able to launch high-volume models with high technical standards in different segments and thus further electrify our portfolio.

The Audi Q6 e-tron Quattro and SQ6 quattro go on sale in the UK in April.