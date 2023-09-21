New Audi Q8 and SQ8 prices announced – costs from £75,500 to £116,795

The recently revealed facelifted Audi Q8 and SQ8 goes on sale in the UK in October, with prices starting at £75,500, rising to £116,750.

Earlier this month, Audi revealed a facelift for its range-topping Q8 and SQ8 models, although the updates were fairly modest.

With the same engine options as the pre-facelift Q8, with a 282bhp V6 diesel in the Q8 50 TDI, 335bhp V6 petrol in the 55 TFSI and 500bhp petrol V8 in the SQ8, modest tweaks to the grille, LED headlights and titivated taillights, there’s nothing standout to get buyers flooding into Audi showrooms.

Now, the new Q8 goes on sale in a choice of three trim levels (plus a Launch Edition Model for now) with a choice of S-Line, Black Edition and Vorsprung and prices starting at £75,500 for the Q8 50 TDI S Line and rising to a whopping £116,795 for the SQ8 Vorsprung.

Standard kit on the Q8 S0Line includes Matrix LED headlights and dynamic indicators, Valcona leather, heated front sports seats, MMI Nav Plus, virtual cockpit, adaptive air suspension, Parking System Plus and cruise.

Black Edition models add a high gloss black package, 22″ Audi Sport alloys, oak inlays and a flat-bottomed steering wheel, with Vorsprung models getting a panoramic roof, AWS, HD Matrix headlights, B&Q sound, extended leather, memory front super sport seats with massage, heated rear seats, HUD and power-close doors.

SQ8 models come only in Black Edition and Vorsprung versions, with bodykit, 23″ alloys, adaptive air suspension, AWD and AWS and S adaptive air suspension.

The new Audi Q8 and SQ8 officially go on sale on 10 October.