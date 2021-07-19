New Audi RS 3 ARRIVES with 395bhp to take on the Mercedes-AMG A45 S

The new Audi RS 3 arrives as a hatch and saloon with 395bhp from its five-pot 2.5-litre turbo, RS Torque Splitter and RS 3 Driving Modes. Costs from £50,900.

If you want a hot hatch these days, you’re limited to a three-pot or four-pot lump with turbo help. But not if you opt for an Audi RS 3, where you still get the long-lived and much improved 2.5-litre five-pot and, in this new RS 3, with 395bhp and 369lb/ft of torque.

That power’s much the same as before – with a slight increase in torque – but the new RS 3 can hit 62mph in 3.8 seconds – quicker than the alternative Mercedes-AMG A45 S, and 0.3s quicker than the current RS 3 – and hit 180mph if you tick the right option boxes. So it’s not slow, and just as quick as a Hatch or a Saloon.

As you’d expect, the power goes to both ends through a seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box, and there’s a torque splitter to distribute torque across the back axle and allow drifting in RS Torque Rear mode.

Sport suspension comes as standard with a 10mm ride-height reduction, new RS 3-specific shocks (adaptive dampers if you pay), more wheel camber, recalibrated steering, wider track, big six-pot brake callipers and ceramic option.

Looks-wise, Audi has made the face of the new RS 3 ‘standout’ with a mass of black grilles covering most of the face, LED headlights, new sills, new back bumper, twin tailpipes and new 19″ alloys, with the interior getting 12.3″ instrument panel and 10.1″ infotainment, chunks of carbon fibre, and Nappa sports seats with contrast stitching.

The new Audi RS 3 goes on sale next month (August 2021) in the UK, with first customer cars due before the end of the year. The Audi RS 3 Hatch costs from £50,900 and the RS 3 Saloon from £51,900.