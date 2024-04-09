New Audi S3 arrives with more power and ‘Driftability’

The new 2024 Audi S3 arrives as a Saloon and Fastback, with more power and torque splitter to add a bit of drifting fun.

We saw the arrival of an updated Audi A3 – Sportback and Saloon – just a few weeks ago, and now it’s time for the S3 to get a bit of an update for 2024 too.

In the looks department, the changes to the S3 are much the same as the A3 updates, with a new grille and air intakes, tweaked front spoiler, new back bumper, four round tailpipes and 24-pixel running lights, with the interior getting new gear shift and ambient lighting.

The S3 retains the same 2.0-litre four-pot as the current model, but power is boosted to 328bhp and 310lb/ft of torque, in the process cutting the 0-62mph time by 0.1 seconds to 4.7 seconds, and a tweaked seven-speed auto able to handle higher torque loads and a retuned turbo which preloads constant revs to reduce lag.

Audi has also fitted the S3 a torque splitter to allow fully variable torque distribution to the rear wheels, and a Dynamic Plus driving mode which uses the torque splitter to send maximum power to the back end for added driftability.

Other oily stuff includes 15mm lower suspension than the A3, bigger brakes, tweaked suspension and steering as well as 18″ alloys as standard and 19″ optional.

Order books for the new Audi S3 will open soon when you can expect the entry price to be a couple of grand more than the current S3.