New Audi S3 Sportback and S3 Saloon REVEALED – prices from £37,900

Audi reveals the new S3 as both Sportback and Saloon, with 306bhp and prices from £37,900 for the S3 Hatch and £38,465 for the S3 Saloon.

It’s time for performance versions of the new Audi A3 – before the ‘proper’ performance RS3 arrives next year – with the arrival of the new Audi S3 in both Hatch and Saloon guise.

Power for the new S3 models comes from the familiar 2.0 litre, here with 306bhp and 295lb ft of torque, good for 62mph in a brisk 4.8 seconds and, officially at least, 39.2mpg.

That power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box, and the ‘S’ suspension sits some 15mm lower than in an A3. There’s also the option of adaptive dampers, but if you wait for the Vorsprung version they will be standard.

Looks are not a million miles away from S-Line versions of the A3, but are a bit more aggressive complete with gloss black grille and air vents, big rear diffuser and quad tail pipes, as well as full LED headlights and 18″ alloys.

The interior is much as the regular A3, but there are new Nappa leather sports seats, some ‘sporty’ red stitching, carbon fibre trim bits and S3-specific graphics for the 10.25″ screen. Safety stuff includes pre-sense front with swerve assist, turn assist and lane departure warning.

The new S3 is now open for orders in the UK, with the S3 Sportback from £37,900 and the S3 Saloon from £38,465.