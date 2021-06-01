New Bentley Bentayga Hybrid on sale in the UK – same price as the Bentayga V8

The new Bentley Bentayga Hybrid – the PHEV take on the facelifted Bentayga – goes on sale in the UK at the same price as the Bentayga V8.

Bentley revealed the facelift for the Bentayga SUV last summer, but it took until January this year for them to reveal the updated Bentayga Hybrid, Bentley’s only PHEV so far, but soon to be joined by a second PHEV and, by 2026, every Bentley will be hybrid or BEV.

Now the facelifted Bentayga Hybrid is going on sale in the UK, and Bentley has decided to keep things straightforward by making the PHEV the same price – £146,700 – as the Bentayga V8, so it’s all about your choice of powertrain. Although you can rest assured that base price will rise considerably as soon as you start to tick any option boxes.

The Bentayga Hybrid gets a 3.0 litre petrol turbo paired with an electric motor good for a combined 443bhp and 516lb/ft of torque, good for a total (official) range of 435 miles and an EV range of 25 miles. Although both will be a chunk less in the real world.

Bentley say the first generation of the Bentayga Hybrid – which only lasted for a year or so – accounted for 20 per cent of Bentayga sales and expect this new version to do much better, especially as current sales in China of the Hybrid are accounting for 45 per cent of sales.

The new Bentayga Hybrid is now on sale at Bentley’s UK dealers, with first deliveries expected in the next few weeks.