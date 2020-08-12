New Bentley Bentayga Speed REVEALED – but the W12 Bentayga looks to have deserted the UK

The new Bentley Bentayga Speed arrives with 626bhp from its W12 and updated looks and tech, but it appears it won’t be sold in the UK.

Last week we had a bit of a tease for the new Bentley Bentayga Speed – the range-topping Bentley with the big W12 – and now it’s here. Or not, depending on where you live.

According to Bentley, the Bentayga Speed will be sold in “those regions where demand for 12-cylinder SUVs remains strong – the Americas, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions“. Which seems to exclude its home market.

If you could buy the new Speed in the UK, you’d get a W12 under the bonnet good for 626bhp and 664lb/ft of torque, able to get to 62mph in 3.9 seconds and on to 190mph. So it’s still the fastest SUV in the world. Just.

Bentley has worked to make the W12 more efficient with shut-down of six cylinders when the power isn’t needed – and swapping the six around to keep the engine properly warm – and coasting function, with a choice of four modes including the ‘Bentley’ mode.

Cosmetic and tech updates pretty much mirror those of the regular Bentayga, but with the Speed adding a darker look and a bit of a body kit, a bigger spoiler and 22” alloys, with a Black Specification Pack taking the darker look further still, and an interior with optional Alcantara, coloured highlights and ‘Speed’ script.

No UK prices for the 2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed as it’s not being sold here, but Bentley want you to get excited for the imminent arrival of the Bentayga Hybrid.