New Bentley Bentayga Speed TEASED ahead of next week’s reveal

The recently updated Bentley Bentayga SUV will get a Bentayga Speed version next week, with Bentley teasing the Bentayga Speed ahead of its debut.

The new Bentley Bentayga – well, a facelifted Bentayga – was revealed at the start of last month as Bentley gave their first SUV, and their best-selling vehicle, something of a cosmetic and technology upgrade.

But all Bentley had to show was a V8 version of the new Bentayga, promising W12 and plug-in Hybrid versions were on the way. And the W12 version is about to arrive.

Bentley has issued photos of the Bentley Bentayga Speed, with a bit of camouflage, to tease its arrival next week as the W12 returns under the bonnet of the new Speed.

The new Bentayga Speed gets a similar makeover to its V8 sibling, but as this is the more aggressive Bentayga it also comes in for a few additional tweaks to shout its intent.

They include a bold front splitter on the new nose, new tailgate spoiler and diffuser, quad tail pipes and bigger skirts. The photo released also seems to show a ‘Black Pack’, although that could be part of the ‘camouflage’, and expect the interior to add Alcantara and some splashes of colour too.

Power will come from an unchanged version of the W12 from the current Bentayga Speed (which arrived less than eighteen months ago) which means 6.0 litres, 626bhp and 664lb/ft of torque, good for 62mph in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of at least 190mph to make it the world’s fastest SUV.

The new Bentley Bentayga Speed is due to be revealed on 12 August 2020.