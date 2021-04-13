New Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible ARRIVES – all we need now is summer

Following the arrival of the new Bentley Continental GT Speed last month, Bentley now reveals its drop-top sibling – the new Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible.

Just like its coupe sibling, the GT Speed Convertible gets a 650bhp version of Bentley’s W12, good for 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds and on to 208mph, and to add to the tagline Bentley issued for the Coupe – “the most capable, performance-focused Bentley ever” – we get a new one for the convertible – “the most powerful, driver-focused interpretation of the benchmark convertible Grand Tourer”.

Just like the Coupe, the Convertible comes with modest exterior titivations – ‘Speed’ badges, dark grille, 22″ alloys and bigger sills – and an interior available in 15 main and 11 secondary colours, with Piano Black trim, Alcantara steering wheel and sports pedals, and the addition of a neck warmer for colder days.

The big change is of course the lack of a roof, replaced by a unique Z-Fold roof system which can raise or lower the roof in 19 seconds, and is so well insulated the convertible is as quiet as the last generation coupe. You can have the roof in a range of seven colours – and even ‘Tweed’ if you wish.

Bentley’s Chris Craft said:

The new Speed is the most driver-focused Continental GT Convertible available and unique in its ability to offer extremely refined, all-season open-top Grand Touring with the added edge of astonishing performance and dynamism. Combined with exquisite, handcrafted interior details, the Continental GT Speed Convertible exemplifies all Bentley knows about creating the world’s most stylish and elegant cars for roof-down motoring.