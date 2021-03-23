New Bentley Continental GT Speed REVEALED with 650bhp and 208mph top speed

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed arrives with 650bhp from its W12, a top speed of 208mph and a raft of additional technology.

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed got a bit of a tease last week ahead of its debut, but now it’s here and Bentley are declaring it “the most capable, performance-focused Bentley ever”.

Sporting 650bhp and 664lb/ft of torque from the fettled W12 under the bonnet, a 24bhp increase on the regular GT, the GT Speed hits 62mph in 3.6 seconds on its way to 208mph. So it’s no sluggard.

Bentley has also had a play with the gearbox in the Speed, updating the eight-speed ‘box to respond much more quickly – especially in Sport mode – shifting twice as quickly as before.

As we reported last week, the GT Speed gets Electronic All Wheel Steering to improve both agility on the go and maneuverability at slow speeds, along with Bentley Dynamic Ride using the 48v system to control roll, and an electronic rear diff.

The GT Speed also gets a bit of a cosmetic makeover with grille, lower bumper air intakes and sills in a dark tint, 22″ alloys and ‘Speed’ badges.

Inside it’s two-tone Alcantara and leather with a choice of 15 main and 11 secondary colours, and the rotary centre display.

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed goes on sale later in the year, although Bentley hasn’t come up with a UK price yet.