New Bentley Continental GT Speed TEASED – new W12 range-topper debuts next week

There’s a new Bentley Continental GT Speed on the way, and with a debut on 23 March 2021 Bentley pique interest with the first tease photo.

It’s three years since the current, much improved, Bentley Continental GT arrived in Bentley’s showrooms, and it’s been a big success, accounting for almost 40 per cent of Bentley sales (Coupe and Convertible combined).

But so far there hasn’t been a rang-topping performance model, but that’s about to change with the arrival of the (so far) missing Bentley Continental GT Speed, teased (above) ahead of a debut on 23 March 2021.

Bentley don’t feel inclined to share much detail on the GT Speed yet, only saying it is “the most dynamic road car in its 101 year history” and is “the ultimate performance-focused interpretation of the world’s benchmark luxury Grand Tourer“. Which is pretty much what you’d expect.

But beyond Bentley’s PR prose, it seems from the photo that the GT Speed will come with new wheels and bigger bumpers and sills covering some decent tweaking below.

That tweaking will probably see power creep up to at least 650bhp from the W12 (the same as the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar), new chassis technology and perhaps four-wheel steering.

We’ll find out just what Bentley has done to create the new GT Speed next week, and we can probably expect Speed versions of the Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur to follow.