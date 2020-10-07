New BMW 128ti costs from £32,995 in the UK

The new BMW 128ti – BMW’s ‘Junior’ M135i – comes with M Sport spec and costs from £32,995. Arrives in the UK in November.

A couple of weeks ago, the BMW 128ti was revealed, although officially it was just teased. But the camouflage amounted to a bit of black and white swirls on the front winglets to hide the new 128ti’s winglets. Turns out they come in painted red. Although it is a delete option.

That fulsome tease last month gave us much of the detail on the 128ti, but it didn’t come with pricing details. But now we know the 128ti will cost from £32,995 when it goes on sale next month.

That pitches this new 1 Series below the new VW Golf GTI and a bit above the Ford Focus ST on price, which could make it a really appealing buy.

As we know, it gets front-wheel drive, the same 2.0 litre four-pot as the M135i but detuned to 261bhp, good for 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds and official economy of mid-40s mpg.

An eight-speed auto is standard, M Sport suspension and spec too, with the fettled suspension and steering designed to make the 128ti fun to drive and responsive, complete with the M135i’s brakes too.

Standing out from the rest of the 1 Series range with its red painted front winglets, side sills and brake calipers (they’re painted black if you choose a red paint job), although they are a delete option.

On sale in the UK next month, the BMW 128ti looks a good offering.