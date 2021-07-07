New BMW 2 Series Coupe OFFICIALLY revealed – M240i xDrive with 369bhp costs £45,795

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe officially arrives ahead of a Goodwood FoS public debut, with the range-topping M240i xDrive getting 369bhp.

There’s been no shortage of information on the new BMW 2 Series Coupe, from ‘official’ spy shots a few months ago to a, rather pointless, tease yesterday. But now it’s here, resplendent in some sort of Prince tribute paint job (above).

Thankfully, as those earlier spy shots showed, the new 2 Series Coupe hasn’t gone the way of many recent BMW’s with a monster grille, but keeps sensible, and very BMW, proportions, with a proper kidney grille, short overhang at the front and butch shoulders. It looks purposeful, and ‘proper’ BMW.

Top of the new 2 Series Coupe range – until a proper M2 arrives, probably next year – is the M240i xDrive, with a 3.0-litre straight-six producing 369bhp and sending power to all four wheels, but with a strong rear-wheel bias, through an eight-speed auto ‘box. It comes with Launch Control, and if you use it, which you will, you’ll crack 62mph in 4.3 seconds.

If you’d rather have something cheaper in the new 2 Series Coupe, BMW has that covered with the RWD 240i and 240d, delivering 180bhp and 184bhp respectively, with a 230i scheduled for 2022.

Under the skin, the new 2 Series Coupe gets bigger tracks and more negative camber, lighter suspension bits and panels and, for the M240i, upgraded brakes, multi-mode suspension and trick rear diff.

Inside you get what looks to be a wholesale nick from the 3 Series, with 12.3″ digital instrument panel and 10.2″ infotainment, flappy paddles, thick steering wheel, and sports seats.

You won’t actually be able to order a new 2 Series Coupe until early 2022, but when you do you’ll need £34,980 for the 220i, £36,900 for the 240d and £45,795 for the M240i xDrive.