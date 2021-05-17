New BMW 2 Series Coupé TEASED ahead of a summer debut with ‘official’ spy shots

Ahead of a debut this summer, BMW is teasing the new BMW 2 Series Coupe with official spy photos of the 369bhp 4WD M240i.

The BMW 2 Series Coupe is a bit of an oddity in the BMW 2 Series range, and a new BMW 2 Series Coupe – due to go in to production this summer – will be no different.

For a start, the new 2 Series Coupe is rear-wheel or four-wheel drive and underpinned by the CLAR Platform used on the 3 Series and 4 Series, and offers real driver focus despite sharing a range moniker shared with the very different 2-Series Active Tourer.

With the new 2 Series Coupe due to go in to production this summer – and its debut close-BMW has revealed it in a series of ‘official’ spy photos as the run-up to debut starts.

The tease photos are for the M240i xDrive, which comes with a 369bhp 3.0 litre straight-six and (rear-biased) four-wheel drive, a locking diff at the back with the promise of ‘driftability’ and the promise of “effortlessly controllable handling”.

What the photos do seem to show is a welcome lack of a monster grille, a longer bonnet, new headlights, sharper shoulder lines, new bumpers and a more sloping roof.

As well as the 240i xDrive, expect an entry-level model with BMW’s 1.5 litre three-pot, a 2.0 litre four-pot with 242bhp in a RWD 240i and perhaps, but only perhaps, a diesel option or two. There will also be a new M2, but not for at least a year.