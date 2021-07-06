New BMW 2 Series Coupé teased, rather pointlessly, ahead of Goodwood FoS debut

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé, due to debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week, returns for a new tease ahead of that debut.

The whole ‘Tease’ thing for new cars is a bit of an oddity in a world where the interwebs have already divulged more than the car makers’ teases do, and even more of an oddity when car makers have done an ‘Official Spy Photo’ thing ahead of said tease.

That’s very much the case with BMW and the new 2 Series Coupe, a car subject to revealing ‘official spy photos’ back in May, but now the subject of a Facebook tease by BMW ahead of its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.

The ‘official’ spy photos of the new BMW 2 Series Coupe showed us far more than this fuzzy, purple glimpse of the front end in this new teaser, but it’s a game BMW obviously feel the need to play, so let’s recap what we know.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe will ride on the same CLAR platform as the 3 Series and will do without the huge grille now proliferating across BMW’s range.

In range-topping (for now) M240i xDrive it will get 4WD and 369bhp from its 3.0-litre straight-six, with a range of lesser-powered models below and, eventually, the expected M2 Coupe.

Expect official details on exactly what’s on offer in the new 2 Series Coupe later this week.