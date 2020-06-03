New BMW 4 Series – and its grille – now OFFICIALLY revealed

The new BMW 4 Series is finally officially revealed, bringing with it a statement grille, new design and a range of petrol and diesel powertrains. On sale October.

The big standout for the new BMW 4 Series, which has now been officially unveiled by BMW, is the new kidney grille. Except it’s not.

It’s not, because the initial gasps when BMW revealed the Concept 4 last year with the new grille have been worn away by time, we’ve seen ‘the grille’ in BMW’s tease for the 4 Series and the new 4 Series leaked photos, and BMW are busy perpetrating bigger grille horrors on other models. And, let’s face it, the number plate on the grille breaks it up anyway.

Away from the grille, BMW has given the new 4 Series clean surfacing flanks and a back end not a million miles away from the 8 Series, with wider track and a growth in size from the previous 4 Series, but the interior is much closer to the 3 Series than the exterior.

When the new 4 Series goes on sale in October you’ll have a choice of five powertrains, with 420d and 430d diesels and 420i, 430i and M440i xDrive petrols, with a bit of mild hybrid help on the diesels and M440i, all with eight-speed auto ‘box.

More new 4 Series powertrain options are to follow – as are convertible and Gran Coupe models – with 2021 bringing the M440d and M4.

The initial range starts at £39,870 for the 420i, rising to £53,875 for the M440i.

2020 BMW 4 Series Photos