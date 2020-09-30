New BMW 4 Series Convertible ARRIVES with fabric roof and up to 369bhp

The new BMW 4 Series Convertible arrives complete with new fabric roof and a range-topping 369bhp 4WD M440i xDrive.

We’ve seen the arrival of the new BMW 4 Series – complete with ‘statement’ grille – and we’ve had the new BMW M4 (just last week) too. And now it’s time for the new BMW 4 Series Convertible so BMW can double the number of offerings in the 4 Series range.

This time round BMW has eschewed a folding tin top in favour of a folding fabric top, cutting the weight of the roof by 40 per cent in the process and delivering good acoustic and thermal insulation and an 18 second open or shut time at speeds of up to 31mph, and added extra bracing to keep things rigid with a cloth top.

The range-topping 4 Series Convertible (at least until the M4 Convertible arrives) is the M440i xDrive which comes with four-wheel drive and a 369bhp mild hybrid six-pot, M Sport diff, red M Sport brakes, M seat belts, M alloys and M Adaptive Suspension. But you can’t have it for another year.

Further down the 4 Series Convertible food chain it’s standard M Sport specification for the UK (with M Sport Pro and a Technology Pack as options) and a choice of 420i, 430i, 420d and 430d, all with rear-wheel drive and eight-speed auto, although the 430d won’t arrive until July 2021.

Prices for the 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible start at £45,785 for the 420i sDrive M Sport rising to £59,645 for the M440i xDrive, with first deliveries (of most of the range) due in March 2021.