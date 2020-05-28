New BMW 4 Series Coupe TEASED – complete with ‘Statement’ grille

BMW begins the tease for the new 4 Series Coupe with a single image showing the front of the new 4 Series, complete with big vertical kidney grille.

It’s nine years since we learnt that there would be no more BMW 3 Series Coupe, and instead the Coupe take on the 3 Series would be a standalaone model – the BMW 4 Series.

Despite that, the intervening years have seen the 4 Series arrive but not really differentiate itself much from the 3 Series, in effect continuing as a re-badged 3 Series Coupe. But that looks set to change.

Ahead of an online debut next week – 2 June 2020 – BMW has started the tease for the new 4 Series (above) with a single shadowy image of the front, and it’s clear the big vertical kidney grilles, reminiscent of the grilles on the 1960s 328 – are firmly affixed to the front of the production car.

The new 4 Series is the production take on the BMW Concept 4 we saw at Frankfurt last year (remember when we had actual car shows?), and is likely to look much the same as that car.

Further tweaks from the 3 Series are likely to include a wider track and revised suspension, as well as a performance model in the M440i xDrive with a 48V mild hybrid setup, regular petrol and diesel models and a range-topping M4.

All will be revealed on Tuesday (2 June).