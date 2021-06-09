New BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe arrives as the BMW i4’s ICE twin

A new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe arrives as BMW take the new electric i4 and deliver it with a range of diesel and petrol engines. Prices from £40,465.

We’ve had the new BMW 4 Series, and now we get a new version of the car that sort of straddles the new 4 Series with the 3 Series with the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, revealed ahead of arriving in the UK at the end of the year with prices from £40,465.

Essentially the new electric BMW i4 but with a range of ICE instead of electric motors, the new 4 Series Gran Coupe may seem a bit of an oddity when you can already buy the 3 Series saloon, but, certainly in our eyes, it’s a much better-looking car – even with the ginormous 4 Series grille.

This new Gran Coupe is bigger than its predecessor – longer, wider and taller – promising more room in the back, more headroom and more boot space too. Inside it’s regular 4 Series fodder, so without the latest iDrive in the i4.

Engine options for the new GC are familiar, with the 2.0 litre diesel 420d – with xDrive if you wish – a couple of 2.0 litre petrols in the 420i and 430i and, for now at least, a range-topping M440i xDrive with 369bhp and 369lb/ft of torque for a 0-62mph time of 4.7sec. There may eventually be an M4 Gran Coupe, but don’t bank on it.

Prices start at £40,465 for the 420i Gran Coupe, rising to £54,670 for the M440i xDrive.