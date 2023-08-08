Cars UK

New BMW 5 Series and electric i5 get longer and posher…in China

BMW 5 Series LWB China

The new BMW 5 series and electric BMW i5 arrive in China with a longer wheelbase and lots of toys to tempt younger buyers.

Premium car makers now make their money with SUVs, pandering to consumer demand for big, high-riding boxes and reaping the rewards.

That trend, and the forsaking of saloons and estates – with Volvo actually withdrawing saloons and estates from the UK – will eventually see us all running around in bigger and bigger, less fuel-efficient SUVs to the detriment of everyone.

But BMW still sees a strong market for its saloons and estates, especially the 5 Series and 3 Series, with a new 5 Series just launched in the UK and Europe.

Now, the new 5 Series arrives in China and appears to be available in just a single petrol ICE version and the electric i5, but beyond the powertrain the Chinese i5 is quite a bit different.

For a start, it comes as standard with a longer wheelbase (probably 5-6 inches longer) to give party room in the back, but also with a host of glossy bits to appeal to a younger audience.

BMW i5 LWB China Interior

The glossy stuff includes LED lights, an illuminated grill and an illuminated ‘5’ on the Hofmeister kink which pulses when charging the i5, tricksy ambient lighting, a curved screen in the front, a whopping great 31.3″, 8k theatre screen in the back, top-end Bowers & Wilkins sound, bi-colour leather and bronze inlays.

With BMW flogging over half a million of the last 5 Series in China in the last two years – and over two million since local production began in 2016 – the 5 Series is the market leader in China and BMW is keen to keep the ball rolling.

