New BMW 5 Series PHEV models arrive with the 530e and 550e xDrive

Following the arrival of the new BMW 5 Series with both hybrid and electric options, we now get the plug-in hybrid versions of the new 5 Series.

It’s four months since the new BMW 5 Series was revealed but, apart from the new electric BMW i5, the only powertrain option on offer (in the UK) was the 520i MHEV. But that’s now changing.

BMW has announced the arrival of a pair of PHEV models – the BMW 530e and 550e xDrive – to add to its 5 Series offerings.

‘Peak’ PHEV for the 5 Series (for now, at least) is the new 550 xDrive, which uses a straight-six with a 197bhp electric motor integrated in to the auto ‘box for a combined output of 489bhp and 516lb/ft of torque, good for 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds and on to 155mph.

This time around, BMW has fitted the PHEV with a bigger battery (19.4kWh) for an electric range (in ideal conditions) of 56 miles for the 550 xDrive, and 62 miles in the 530e which comes with a combined 299bhp from its four-pot petrol and electric motor.

Both PHEV models come with a similar spec to their ICE counterpart, but with BMW’s IconicSounds Electric for ‘soundscapes’ when running in EV mode, and the 550e coming with Adaptive Chassis Pro.

The new BMW 530e and 550e aDrive are now available to order with the 530e starting at £59,445 and the 550e xDrive at £76,605.