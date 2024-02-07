New BMW 5 Series Touring arrives with a 5 Series PHEV and two electric i5 Touring models

The new BMW 5 Series Touring is revealed with a choice of a single PHEV variant and a pair of electric i5 Touring models.

It’s nine months since the new BMW 5 Series arrived, since when we’ve had a trio of teases (here, here and here) for the arrival of the new BMW 5 Series Touring. And now it’s revealed ahead of going on sale in the UK in May.

As you’d expect, the new 5 Series Touring is exactly the same car from the front to the B-Pillar, with the shed bolted on the back with a longer roof, altered back doors, extra glass and a tailgate with spoiler, all adding up to an estate car that’s more than five metres long.

BMW says the new 5 Series is more commodious – despite appearing to have around the same luggage capacity as the previous model – with a wider tailgate and storage beneath the boot floor for cables.

There are only three models available at launch – just like the 5 Series saloon – with the electric i5 Tourings available as an i5 eDrive40 with a single motor at the back good for 335bhp and 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds, and the i5 M60 xDrive which adds an electric motor at the front for a total of 592bhp and 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

Both electric models use an 81.2kWh battery promising range of up to 348 miles in the eDrive40 and 314 miles in the M60 xDrive, with charging rates of 205kW.

Away from the pure electric i5 Tourings, the only other option is the 530e Touring, a RWD plug-in hybrid with a combined output of 295bhp and the promise of a 60-mile range from its 19.4kWh battery.

Due on sale in May, the i5 Drive 40 costs from £69,950 and the M60 xDrive from £99,040. No prices for the PHEV which won’t be available until later in the year.