New BMW iX electric SUV REVEALED – a BMW EV SUV with 500bhp and 376-mile range

The BMW iX, a production take on the iNext Concept, arrives as an all-new electric BMW SUV with 500bhp and 376-mile range.

A few hours ago we revealed the BMW iX, BMW’s production take on the Vision iNext Concept, thanks to an early photo leak, and now BMW has officially revealed it too.

Revealed the new iX may be, but it’s still a bit of a work in progress and it’ll be another year before you can pop to your BMW showroom and grab one. And if you do, you’ll probably be paying around £100k.

The iX is the first BMW on a new scalable architecture (not the new EV platform due in 2025) complete with masses of software and 5g connectivity to set it ahead of the competition.

Using BMW’s fifth gen electric motors, it comes with a 100kWh battery driving a pair of electric motors – one on each axle – delivering more than 500bhp and making the iX good for a sub-5 second 0-62mph.

BMW say the iX is good for a range of 376 miles on a single charge and has a charging rate of up to 200kW meaning a 0-80 per cent charge in under 45 minutes.

Around the size of the X5, with a roof height about the same as the X6, the iX gets BMW’s new ‘in yer face’ grille, a grille actually blanked off and housing behind it all the radar and other ADAS sensors needed, flush door handles and slim LED headlights.

Inside gets bathed in light by the electrochromic panoramic roof, everything that normally intrudes – like air vents and speakers – is seamlessly hidden, there’s a 14.9″ driver display and 12.3″ infotainment, new voice control and hexagonal steering wheel.

The BMW iX looks impressive, although it will be facing even more competition by the time it arrives in another year.