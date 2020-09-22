New BMW M3 and BMW M4 LEAKED ahead of imminent debut

The new BMW M3 and M4 are due to be revealed in a few hours, but ahead of that we get the first leaked photos of BMW’s new performance models.

We’ve got the new BMW 3 Series and BMW 4 Series already, but what we haven’t yet got is the new BMW M3 and M4, but that will change in the next 24 hours as BMW reveal what are essentially the BMW M3 saloon and Coupe.

But this is 2020, so the chances of BMW revealing the new M3 and M4 without any sort of leak of images is small. So you won’t be surprised we have leaked photos of the new cars.

Published on Instagram by carswithoutlimits (jump over to see the rest of the photos), what we see is no great surprise, with the new 4 Series grille bolted on the nose not just of the M4 but also the M3 to bring us closer to the old take of M3 Saloon and M3 Coupe.

Resplendent in Isle of Man Green and Sao Paulo Yellow for the BMW M3 and M4 respectively, the body colour makes an appearance up the centre spine of the ‘double’ grille, with bulges running up the bonnet from the grilles, aggressive haunches, big diffuser and quad tail pipes.

The UK may only get the Performance versions of the new M3 and M4, with 503bhp, but the M3 and M4 will come as standard with 473bhp, eight-speed auto (a manual option is expected), and RWd and 4WD versions.

All will be officially revealed later today.