New BMW M3 and M4 OFFICIALLY revealed

The new BMW M3 Saloon and M4 Coupe officially revealed, with 503bhp in the Competition versions and optional 4WD. On sale spring 2021.

We’ve already seen the new BMW M3 and BMW M4 thanks to a leaky internet, but now BMW catches up with the leak and officially reveals their latest M cars to an eager audience.

BMW may be heading down the electric route, but they’re sensible enough to know that, along with the M5, the M3 (and these days the M4) are key to the halo that glows above the company, so, perhaps apart from that great big grille, they’ve delivered cars which should keep the BMW anoraks very happy.

The base M3 and M4 come with 473bhp, but in the UK it looks like we’re only getting the Competition versions, which means 503bhp sent to the back wheels through an eight-speed auto and 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

But shortly after the new M3 and M4 go on sale in the spring, BMW will deliver an xDrive version which should see the 0-62mph improved further. And, of course, we’re going to get an M3 Touring too, although not for at least another year.

This time round BMW has differentiated the new Ms from the M340i and M440i further, with the big grille, new bumpers, bonnet sculpting, wider front wings and sills and double-arm door mirrors, a spoiler and diffuser at the back and a new bumper too.

Under the skin the M3 and M4 get adaptive dampers, tweaks to the suspension including increased spring and damper rates, wider track front and back, braces in the engine bay, M Servotronic steering and Integrated Braking System.

Inside is pretty much current 3 Series, but there are new M Sport seats (which can be ventilated if you tick the right box), M Sport steering wheel, M-specific stuff for the infotainment, BMW Live Cockpit Pro, Climate and LED ambient lighting.

You can also option BMW’s M Drive Professional which lets you play with the DSC to drift at will and a Drift Analyser to record what you’ve done.

The new BMW M3 Competition costs from £74,755 and the new M4 Competition from £76,055.