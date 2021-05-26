New BMW M4 Competition Convertible revealed – and it costs £81,915

The BMW M4 Competition Convertible arrives to join its tin-top sibling, complete with 503bhp, xDrive 4WD and a fabric roof. Costs £81,915.

The new BMW M4 Competition – the only M4 version available in the UK – arrived last autumn and, as sure as night follows day, here’s the inevitable follow-up drop-top – the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible.

In all the ways that matter this convertible take on the M4 is just the same as its tin-top sibling, with the 3.0 litre turbo delivering 503bhp and 479lb/ft of torque, but only comes with BMW’s xDrive 4WD with rear-wheel bias and active M diff with an eight-speed auto ‘box, good for 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds, juts 0.2s down on the tin-top.

What is different is the extra work needed to keep things stiff enough without the roof, with an aluminium shear panel, lots of underfloor bracing and torsion struts at the back, but the extra weight is mitigated to some extent by a 40 per cent reduction in weight of the ‘Panel Bow’ fabric roof which can be raised or lower in 18 seconds at speeds up to 30mph and, because there’s less of it, leaves more boot space when stowed.

Inside is much the same as the regular M4, although it does get BMW’s Air Collar system to waft warm air round your neck, and the spec is much the same too.

The new BMW M4 Convertible goes in to production in July and on sale straightaway from £81,915.