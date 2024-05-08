New BMW M4 CS arrives as the Coupe take on the M3 CS – Costs from £117,100.

The new BMW M4 CS arrives to slot between the M3 Competition and M3 CSL with 542bhp and 479lb/ft of torque. Costs from £117,100.

It’s over a year since the BMW M3 CS arrived, so the inevitable fact that what would once have been the M3 CS Coupe would arrive to join the party seems to have been a long time coming. Still, it’s here now – the new BMW M4 CS.

Now it’s here, you won’t be surprised that it is pretty much the M3 CS but with a Coupe roofline and two fewer doors and the same 542bhp twin-turbo straight-six with 479lb/ft of torque and good for 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 188mph, with power going to all four wheels through an eight-speed auto.

BMW has worked hard to reduce weight, with CFRP for the bonnet, front splitter, rear spoiler and rear diffuser, and various bits and bobs on the inside in CFRP too, as well as M Carbon seats and a lighter exhaust. It all adds up to a saving of 20kg. About the same as carrying a dog in the boot, so well worth the effort then.

Just like the M3 CS, the M4 CS gets model-specific tweaks to chassis and suspension to make it handle, almost matching the M3 CSL around the Nurburgring and coming with the option of track tyres for those who want the CS to play track.

There are a few new paint options including the Green in the car shown here and Riviera Blue, the same Curved display as the M3 CS and BMW’s M Drive Professional.

The M4 CS goes on sale this month with prices from £117,100.