New BMW M5 CS arrives with BONKERS performance and price

The new BMW M5 CS arrives boasting a raft of changes from the M5 Competition, 626bhp and 553lb/ft of torque and 0-62mph in 3.0 seconds. Costs £140k.

The new BMW M5 was revealed last summer as BMW completed the update of the 5 Series range, and the UK only gets the new M5 Competition with its 616bhp and £100k price tag.

But if a ‘mere’ 616bhp isn’t enough, and £100k for an M5 seems too low to deter the oiks, then BMW has good news for you – the new BMW M5 CS, teased in December and now fully revealed.

Following the recipe that worked so well for the M2 CS, BMW has squeezed an extra 10bhp from the M5’s 4.4 litre V8 for a total of 626bhp and 553lb/ft of torque, with the power sent to four wheels through an eight-speed Steptronic ‘box and good for the 62mph sprint in 3.0 seconds – high-end McLaren performance in a four-seat saloon car – on its way to 189mph.

Weight has been saved from the regular M5 Competition with CFRP panels and carbon fibre for the (just four) seats, there’s stuff like bespoke engine mounts and dampers from the M8 and carbon ceramic brakes as standard to haul you back in from the madness.

Cosmetic difference include the dusky gold-coloured alloys and highlights and motorsport-inspired yellow running lights.

The new BMW M6 CS will start rolling out to customers in the spring, starting at £140,780.