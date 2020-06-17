New BMW M5 joins the rest of BMW’s updated 5 Series range

The new BMW M5 arrives as BMW give their performance 5 Series in line with recent updated to the range, including chassis tweaks.

It’s just a few weeks since BMW gave the 5 Series a bit of a facelift for 2020, adding a larger tweaked grille (although not new 4 Series large), some new headlights, new bumpers and tail lights, as well as some small interior titivations, including a bigger infotainment screen.

But such is the status of BMW’s M5 – really, the defining M car – that it comes in for a separate ‘debut’ as it too gets tweaked for 2020.

Just as it is with the current M5, the facelifted M5 only comes to the UK as the M5 Performance, and just like the current M5, this new M5 Competition delivers 616bhp and gets to 62mph in a ridiculous 3.3 seconds and, if you option the M Driver’s Pack, on to 189mph.

The application of the tweaks to the rest of the 5 Series range manifest themselves in the M5 with new bumpers and new air intakes, double-bar grille, new headlights with BMW’s Dynamic Laser Matrix Beam, 3D LED taillights, lots of black detailing, five new paint options and a new 20″ wheel design.

Inside sees similar updates too, but the M5 also gets a couple of extra buttons, borrowed from the M8, one of which sticks the car in to Track Mode with a single push and the other takes you straight to configuration modes.

There are also specific M5 chassis tweaks, with new shocks borrowed from the M8 Gran Coupe which claim to improve comfort by cutting body movement on rotten roads. There’s also new colour options for the brake calipers.

Deliveries of the updated M5 will start in Q3, with prices starting from £98,095 for the M5 Competition, the only M5 available in the UK.