New BMW M5 M Performance Parts launch to Gild the Lily

With the arrival of a new BMW M5, BMW launch a new range of M Performance parts from carbon fibre filler to performance suspension.

The idea of M Performance parts from BMW always seemed to be to allow those whose budgets only stretched to a 520d SE to titivate it to look like something more powerful and purposeful. But it seems M Performance Parts for actual ‘M’ cars is now a real thing. Maybe it’s just us, but it does seem a bit odd.

So if you’ve got plans to get the newly updated BMW M5, and you think BMW hasn’t given it quite the visual ‘appeal’ they could have done, the answer perhaps lies in the new range of M Performance parts for the new M5 and 5 Series. Assuming you’re not shy of spending money.

To be fair, there are some bits which do add something beyond the regular M5 including Performance Sports suspension, which can lower ride height by up to 20mm (although what the ride will be like…), M Performance sports brake system and a set of forged wheels.

Beyond that you can have a thicker steering wheel and ‘M’ flappy paddles, carbon fibre bits for the engine bay, interior, exterior and fuel filler, an Alcantara/Carbon key case, M Performance Indoor Car Cover and M Performance tyre bag.

There’s also a huge range of decals and spoiler, tail piper finishers and stripes and decals, not just for the M5 but the rest of the updated 5 Series range too.