New BMW M5 Touring gets a bit of a Christmas tease from BMW M [Video]

There’s an M5 Touring version of the latest BMW 5 Series on the way, and BMW M teases its reveal in 2024 with a gift-wrapped M5 Touring tease video.

Having finally built a BMW M3 Touring, it’s a given that BMW will deliver a Touring version of the M5 in its latest iteration.

That was confirmed back in the summer when BMW released an image of the new M5 Touring hiding under a car cover, but it’s likely to be late in 2024 before it gets revealed – after the new BMW M5 – and 2025 before you can get one on your drive.

Despite that, BMW M has delivered a Christmas present for those impatiently waiting for a new M5 Touring, with a video showing the new M5 Touring wrapped up as a Christmas present (below).

We don’t get to see much that’s not expected with the new M5 Touring – the first since 2010’s V10 M5 – but it will come with the usual ‘M’ titivations such as butch bumpers, bigger air intakes and wheel arches, M alloys, quad tailpipes and more.

Under the skin, it’s almost certain the M5 Touring will come with a very similar plug-in hybrid powertrain to the BMW XM, which will mean at least 644bhp from its 4.4-litre V8 and electric motor, and up to 738bhp if there’s the equivalent of the ‘XM Label Red’, with a 25.7kWh battery promising EV range of up to 60 miles.

With a proper reveal still many months away, expect more M5 Touring teases in the New Year.

New BMW M5 Touring Christmas Tease Video