New BMW X1 arrives – and brings with it a new ELECTRIC BMW iX1 too

A new BMW X1 arrives, bringing a more SUV-inspired look, new technology, and an electric BMW iX1. Arrives October 2022.

BMW is on a drive to offer an electric version of all its range, and the latest is the new BMW iX1, which arrives with a new BMW X1 range.

The current BMW X1 is more of an SUV than the original X1, which was more of an estate-like Crossover, and this new generation moves further along the SUV road, getting slightly bigger in the process and exuding added butch with squared-off wheel arches and bigger grille (of course).

Inside changes too and now gets the latest BMW look with a curved display incorporating a 10.25″ infotainment and 10.7″ instrument panel running BMW’s latest OS 8 software, and sliding back seats.

The range kicks off with the diesel sDrive18d, with a 48-volt hybrid setup added if you opt for the xDrive version, with a 215bhp xDrive23i and 194bhp xDrive23d following on. To follow is a pair of PHEVs – xDrive30e and xDrive25e – with a three-pot engine driving the front wheels and an electric motor the rear wheels, and 322bhp and 241bhp respectively.

The big addition to the new X1 range is the arrival of the electric X1 – the BMW iX1 – which will be based as the BMW iX1 xDrive30 when it arrives later in the year, delivering 313bhp from its two electric motors and powered by a 64.7kWh battery promising range of 257-272 miles.

Trim options are extensive with Sport Premier, xLine Premier, xLine Premier Pro, M Sport Premier and M Sport Premier Pro offerings (which seems much too complicated), with prices starting at £35,130.