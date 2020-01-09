New BMW X1 xDrive25e on sale in the UK – and a BMW X2 xDrive25e arriving in the summer

The new BMW X1 xDrive25e plug-in hybrid, revealed last year, goes on sale in the UK to be followed in the summer by the plug-in X2 xDrive25e .

Last spring, BMW gave the X1 a bit of a facelift and announced the arrival of a plug-in version in the guise of the X1 xDrive25e. But you couldn’t actually buy one then.

But now the BMW X1 xDrive25e is finally going on sale in the UK (from today, 9 January 2020) with prices starting from £38,200 and first customer deliveries due in March.

It features a 1.5 litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 123bhp and an electric motor good for 94bhp, with electric power heading for the back axle through a single speed transmission and ICE power to the front through a six-speed Steptronic ‘box. So it’s a hybrid-specific four-wheel drive model.

The combination of the ICE and electric motor delivers a combined 217bhp and 284lb/ft of torque, enough to get to 62mph in 6.9 seconds.

BMW are also promising an EV range of 33-35 miles from the 10kWh battery pack, with standard equipment including 17″ alloys, Climate, Sports Seats and LED headlights and is available in Sport Line, xLine and M Sport trim.

Following on from the X1 xDrive25e will be the BMW X2 xDrive25e, although that won’t be arriving until the summer, but when it does arrive it will get the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the X1 and the same equipment and trim levels.