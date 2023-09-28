New BMW X2 – and electric iX2 – teased ahead of debut [Video]

The new BMW X2 – the ‘lifestyle’ take on the new BMW X1 – is teased ahead of a debut with new styling and an electric iX2.

The BMW X2 is a bit of an oddity in the BMW range; much more a crossover than a coupe SUV and rather overshadowed by its X1 sibling so, despite costing more new, you can grab a bargain secondhand one for less than an equivalent X1.

Now, having recently revealed a new X1, BMW is gearing up to reveal the new X2 with a teaser image (above) ahead of a debut in the coming weeks before going on sale by the end of the year.

From what we can see in the image above, and the video below, BMW is addressing the styling of the X2 by turning it in to a baby X4 or X6, complete with a similar roofline and back end, a big illuminated grille at the front and lights which look much like the X1’s

As the new X2 is the same under the skin as the new X1, you can expect the same range of petrol and diesel engines as the X1 and, for the first time, an electric iX2 with the same 308bhp twin-motor setup and range of around 260 miles.

Inside, the new X2 will also follow where the new X1 lead, with 10.7″ infotainment and 10.25″ driver’s display, although, no doubt, less headroom in the back and luggage space in the boot.

New BMW X2 Teaser Video

