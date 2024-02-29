New Bugatti Hypercar gets V16 Hybrid powertrain [Video]

Bugatti will reveal the next generation Bugatti in June, and it’ll come with a V16 Hybrid powertrain instead of a W16.

It is exactly eight years ago today that Bugatti revealed the replacement for the Veyron with the arrival of the Chiron, boasting 1,479bhp, 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds and a price tag of £2 million, since when we’ve had umpteen variations on the Chiron theme.

But now it’s almost time for the next generation of Bugatti, and Bugatti begins the tease for a car set to be revealed in June with a video (below) showing the new V16 engine and a soundtrack of the new Bugatti accelerating.

We don’t get a lot of information, but the headline is that the new Bugatti will boast a V16 engine rather than the W16 of Chiron, which is a rare treat in an era when most car makers are downsizing their offerings.

Bugatti says:

In June, the modern-day lineage of Bugatti – first established with the Veyron 16.4 – will welcome its latest evolution; a new automotive pinnacle with a V16 hybrid powertrain at its heart. Incomparable in every detail, it is a pure embodiment of Bugatti’s DNA, created not just for the present, or even the future – but “Pour l’éternité.

We have no idea how much power the V16 will have, but with Rimac all over Bugatti it looks set to be both innovative and powerful and be a rare beast, with very few V16 engines ever built, although the V16’s lineage goes back to the 1930 Cadillac V16, with perhaps the most recent outing in the Rolls-Royce 100EX we saw in Johnny English.

Bugatti V16 Video