New Car Festival launches on Cornwall Estate THIS summer

A new Car Show – the Coops Classic Car and Vehicle Show – launches at the Port Eliot House in Cornwall from 6-9 August 2021.

Over the last couple of years we’ve run a story on the Coops Classic Car Show in Morden, Surrey, as a great example of what grass roots events can deliver for a local community, although there was no 2020 event as Covid struck.

But the success of the local show in Surrey prior to Covid has seen Coops’ ambitions grow, and this year they’re going from a small local event to a proper Classic Car Show weekend, set at the stunning Port Eliot House in Cornwall, as the perfect way to celebrate the end of lockdown restrictions this summer.

It’s going to be all the same stuff the local show offered, but on a bigger scale over three days and with a backdrop of Port Eliot, which is as stunning a location as you could imagine.

They’re planning daily car parades, 200 ‘CarBoot’ pitches, Memorabilia and Parts vendors as well as lots of Classic Cars – including ‘Modern’ Classics – together with entertainment throughout the weekend.

We’ve lent our name to the event to help it out, so if you pop over to the Coops Car Show page and use ‘CarsUK’ as a promo code you get the chance to win one of 10 free family passes for the weekend.

We’ve put an info graphic and trailer video below to demonstrate what’s on offer, but there are only 4,000 places on offer for this year”s event – from 6-9 August 2021 – so be quick if you want to book.