New Citroen C3 Aircross REVEALED – it’s bigger, boxier and Electric too

Citroen starts the rollout of the new Citroen C3 Aircross with the first pictures of the exterior showing a bigger, boxier compact SUV.

Citroen decided to turn the C3 Picasso in to the C3 Aircross back in 2018, injecting SUV looks in the process, since when it’s had a mid-life facelift, and now the newest version of the C3 Aircross arrives ahead of a debut later this year with Citroen delivering the first exterior images (above and below).

Sharing a ‘budget’ platform with the new C3 (and other Stellantis models), the C3 Aircross grows by around 200mm and in the process manages to fit seven seats into a car about the size of a Focus.

With shapes and dimensions not far away from the new Vauxhall Frontera )with which it shares underpinnings) the C3 Aircoss goes from a rounded, friendly compact SV to a more aggressive-looking and boxier offering wit wider track and bigger wheels.

So far, Citroen hasn’t confirmed powertrains – although they do say they include hybrid and electric – but it seems likely the options will be an entry-level 1.2-litre 90bhp petrol with five-speed manual, three-pot mild-hybrid with DCT and a single motor EV with a round 130bhp.

Citroen is planning a full debut for the new C3 Aircross in the summer.