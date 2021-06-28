New Citroen C3 Aircross SUV goes on sale in the UK from £17,320

The recently updated Citroen C3 Aircross SUV goes on sale in the UK from today, with prices from £17,320 to £23,080.

It was back in 2018 that Citroen decided to turn the C3 Picasso in to the C3 Aircross, injecting SUV looks in the process, since when they’ve flogged more than 330,000. So the style change worked.

Now Citroen has updated the C3 Aircross with a raft of the usual facelift stuff including a new nose – including new grille – new LED headlights and skid plates. And now it goes on sale in the UK.

Citroen is delivering the new C3 Aircross in three trim levels – ‘C-Series’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’ – with all three getting LED headlights, alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, Cruise, Lane Departure Warning, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Opt for the ‘Shine’ trim (costs from £19,890) and you also get Active Safety Brake, 9″ Touchscreen, Citroen Connect Nav and Flex Load boot floor, with the range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ trim (costs from £21,500) adding Keyless, Advanced Comfort Seats, front parking sensors, reversing camera and 17″ alloys.

The entry-level powertrain is the PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual, with the BlueHDi 110 S&S 6-speed manual adding £1,170 to the prices and the PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 6-speed automatic £1,580 (both of which are only available with ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’ trim).

Eurig Druce, Citroen UK MD, said:

Monday 28 June is a significant day for the Citroën brand in the UK, with the commercial launch of New C3 Aircross SUV. When the original model launched in 2017, as the brand’s first new-generation SUV, it brought something genuinely refreshing to the segment – namely, familiar MPV versatility, but with a more distinctive SUV design. New C3 Aircross SUV moves the game on still further, with an increased emphasis on design, personalisation, technology and comfort.