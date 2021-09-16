New Citroen C3 REVEALED – but this one’s for India and South America

Citroen reveals a new C3, but this one’s been designed for markets in India and South America, the first of three new models for the market.

It’s only a bit over a year since Citroen updated the C3, so it’s a bit early for a new C3. Except this new C3 isn’t a new C3 as we know it, but a C3 designed specifically for markets in India and South America.

Looking a bit like the C3 we know crossed with the C3 Aircross, this C3 comes with an SUV look with raised ride height to cope with unpaved roads and high kerbs and, at a shade under 4.0 meters long, it’s smaller than the European C3 to dip under India’s tax on longer cars.

Inside promises room for five adults and a bigger boot than the European C3, despite the compact dimensions, and, despite a likely budget price, it comes with a 10″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vincent Cobée, Citroën Global CEO, said:

This New C3 differs from the European version as its design has been inspired by the countries in question, in order to offer a unique solution that fully conveys the Citroën identity. In general terms, the challenge we set ourselves was to strike a balance to provide everything customers need, while keeping the price range competitive. To achieve this, local teams from each market were fully involved in the design, development and production of the New C3.

No engine options have been revealed for this C3, but it will arrive in markets in South America and India in the first half of 2022.