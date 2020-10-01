New Citroen C4 and ELECTRIC e-C4 go on sale in the UK

The new Citroen C4 – that’s now a Crossover – goes on sale in the UK starting at £20,990 for an ICE C4 and £29,180 for the electric Citroen e-C4.

Back in June, we revealed the new Citroen C4 – which has transformed in to a Crossover/SUV – and the news that it comes with the choice of a full electric powertrain as well as the usual ICE options. And both are now on sale in the UK.

The new C4 is available in ‘Sense’, ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’ trim levels (although you can’t have the entry-level Shine trim on the e-C4), with entry-level Sense ICE cars getting LED headlights, fogs, 18″ alloys, 10″ Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Citroen’s Safety Pack of nannies.

Sense Plus models add HUD, Nav, LED interior lighting, rear parking camera and electric folding mirrors, with Shine trim adding privacy glass, Safety Pack Plus – which includes stuff like Adaptive Cruise and Blind Spot – Keyless, auto main beam, parking sensors and heated steering wheel.

Go all in for the Shine Plus trim and you get Premium Sound, black ‘Siena’ Leather, electric heated front seats, wireless phone charging and Highway Driver Assist.

Petrol ICE options are the PureTech 100, 130 and 155 with auto an option on the 130 and standard on the 155, and diesel options the BlueHDi 110 and BluHDi 130 (which comes with an auto ‘box).

Whichever of the available trim levels you choose, the electric-C4 gets a 50kWh battery pack and 136bhp electric motor, good for a 217-mile range and able to use a 100kW charger.

Price for the ICE C4 start at £20,990 for the Sense PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual and £29,180 (after PiCG) for the Sense Plus e-C4.