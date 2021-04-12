New Citroen C5 X REVEALED – a Saloon, Estate and SUV rolled in to one

Citroen unveils the new C5 X as a flagship model encompassing elements of saloon, estate and SUV in to one range-topping model.

Mainstream car makes have given up trying to flog saloon cars in the face of competition from ‘Premium’ car makers – and badge snobbery from buyers – but Citroen still want to play and, having already delivered the new DS 9 to compete in the sector, returns with another pretender – the new Citroen C5 X.

The C5 X appears to take aim at cars like the BMW 3 Series (and a bit ‘All Things’ like the BMW GT models), but rather than arriving as a direct saloon competitor Citroen has taken design elements from the 2016 CXperience Concept and wrapped them up in a body style that’s part saloon, part estate and part SUV.

Beyond the rather unique styling – which is either a bold move to be creative and span genres, or a cop-out on clarity in the hope of wider appeal (we can’t decide) – the C5 X is underpinned by much of what underpins the new Peugeot 508, but with a Citroen focus on comfort rather than sportiness including Citroen’s ‘progressive hydraulic cushion’ dampers for a cossetting ride in an effort to replicate the magic ride of cars like the DS.

Inside there’s a big 12″ infotainment screen front and centre with wireless smartphone mirroring, expansive HUD and the sort of comfy armchairs – Citroen’s new Advanced Comfort design – you want in your sitting room, Panoramic roof and big glasshouse.

It looks like Citroen will eschew its strong tradition of diesel engines and instead offer a choice of regular petrol PureTech options and a plug-in hybrid version with 222bhp and a 31-mile EV range.

Vincent Cobée, Citroën CEO said:

With new C5 X, Citroen has created an ambitious, large touring vehicle, a real tool for winning over customers who are increasingly inclined to explore the world. An audacious and original proposal that truly embodies all of Citroën’s expertise: innovation, care and above everything well-being.

The new Citroen C5 X will go on sale later in 2021 with prices expected to start from around £27k.