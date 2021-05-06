New CUPRA Leon 245PS now on SALE as a (cheaper) Spanish take on the VW Golf GTI

The new CUPRA Leon 245PS goes on sale in the UK with prices from £31,460, including seven-speed DSG ‘box, in VZ1 and VZ2 trim.

More than a year ago Cupra proudly announced it was adding to its (very) limited offerings with the Cupra Leon and, effectively, be offering it as a Spanish take on the VW Golf GTI, VW Golf R and VW Golf GTE. A bit like SEAT did before it turned Cupra in to a sub-brand.

Since we had the Cupra Leon news we have had a year or more of Covid-related issues, but that can surely only be part of the reason why it’s taken until now to get the Cupra Leon on sale in the UK? Perhaps VW Group politics?

We’ve already seen the New CUPRA Leon Estate 310PS arrive this week as Cupra’s take on the Golf R Estate, and now it’s time for the CUPRA Leon 245PS to go on sale in the UK and undercut the Golf GTI in the process, despite Cupra being billed as a ‘Premium’ brand. But buyers aren’t going to object.

Starting price for the Cupra Leon 245PS is the VZ1 trim, which comes with seven-speed DSG ‘box as standard (no manual option), 18″ alloys, black brake calipers, bits of chrome and copper detailing, sports bucket seats, rear diffuser and quad exhausts. But the one you want is the Leon VZ2 (£32,695) which adds 19″ alloys and Dynamic Chassis Control.

Both trim levels also come with digital cockpit, 10″ infotainment, Smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, Climate, Cruise, Keyless and reversing camera, as well as the same 2.0 litre TSI with 242bhp and good for 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds.