New CUPRA Leon Estate 310PS – SEAT’s take on the VW Golf R Estate – costs from £38,475

The new Cupra Leon Estate arrives as SEAT’s performance brand gives the Leon Estate the Golf R’s powertrain with 306bhp and 4WD. Costs from £38,475.

It’s more than a year since the Cupra Leon Estate arrived as SEAT’s performance brand Cupra-fied the SEAT Leon Estate and gave it a powertrain not entirely dissimilar to the VW Golf R. And now you can actually buy one in the UK from £38,475.

The powertrain for the Cupra Leon estate isn’t the same 2.0 litre found in the Cupra Leon Hatch – which is borrowed from the Golf Clubsport – but it almost identical to the 2.0 litre powertrain found in the Golf R, with 306bhp, 4WD and 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds.

Standard kit on the Leon Estate 310PS VZ2 includes gloss black roof rails, heated steering wheel, Cupra Safety and Driving Pack, 19″ black and silver alloys, LED lights, Media System Plus, ambient lighting, copper interior details, sports seats, DCC, keyless and climate.

Spend a bit more (£40,535) for the VZ3 trim and you also get posher 19″ alloys, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, leather and electric tailgate.

The Cupra Leon Estate 2.0 TSI 310PS is now on sale at Cupra’s retail spaces.