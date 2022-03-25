New Cupra SUV TEASED – based on Audi Q3 Sportback and due in 2024

Cupra is planning to add to its offerings with a new compact SUV, based on the Audi Q3 Sportback and with Hybrid and PHEV powertrains.

The last major news from Cupra – SEAT’s now standalone ‘performance’ brand – was the arrival of the Cupra take on the VW ID.3 EV, the Cupra Born. So, with the car world plunging headlong down the EV route, you would reasonably expect future plans would revolve around BEVs. But it seems not.

Cupra has now revealed that they’re planning a new compact SUV with a tease image (above), although it won’t arrive until 2024, and it will come in both Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid versions. So, no BEV.

Cupra says that the new PHEV SUV will use new hybrid technology which will deliver an EV range of 62 miles, with production set to start in 2024 at VW’s Gyor plant which also builds the Audi Q3 Sportback. Unsurprisingly, the new Cupra SUV will be based on the Q3 Sportback. That means the new SUV will sit between the Ateca and Tarraco in size terms.

Cupra says:

The electrified SUV’s design will stand out thanks to its striking exterior which will convey CUPRA’s dynamism, performance and elegance. The all-new electrified SUV will be around 4.5m long, allowing both the design and engineering teams to develop a vehicle that incorporates the essence of the CUPRA brand, while offering the perfect proportions to be highly competitive in the popular A-segment.