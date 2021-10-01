Following on from the arrival of the new Dacia Duster, there’s now a new New Dacia Duster Commercial costing from £12,795 (+vat).

The new Dacia Duster arrived on sale in August, and despite a bit of a price increase it still offers exceptional value as a budget SUV.

Inevitably, the arrival of the new Duster is followed by the arrival of the new Dacia Duster Commercial, delivering the same improvements as the regular Duster and making it an enticing option for small white van man (or, in this case, blue van man).

Just like other cars made in to vans, Dacia has dumped the back seats for a flat-floored load space of 1,623 litres with a 503kg payload, with a mesh bulkhead separating the load area from the front seats, with lashing eyes in the back to secure loads.

Assuming your load isn’t too high, there’s a removable load cover and dark tint on the glass area to hide loads from sight, and an alarm system in case herberts try to relieve you of your cargo.

Engine options include a 1.0-litre TCe 90, 1.3-litre TCe 130 and TCe 150 and 1.5-litre dCi, with the 150 coming with a six-speed dual-clutch ‘box and all FWD. Opt for the 1.5-litre dCi and you get the option of 4WD or 2WD.

Specs aren’t spectacular, but even the entry-level Essential trim comes with Air Con, electric windows, Cruise, DAB and Bluetooth, with the Comfort spec adding 16″ alloys, rear-view camera with parking sensors, 8″ infotainment and heated electric door mirrors.

Prices start at £12,795 (+vat) for the Essential TCe 90 rising to £17,595 (+VAT) for the range-topping Comfort Blue dCi 4×4, with all models now on sale.