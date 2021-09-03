New Dacia Jogger REVEALED with SUV looks, MPV space, 7 seats and LOW price

The new Dacia Jogger is revealed as a high-riding estate with SUV looks, seven-seat MPV space and budget prices.

After a tease earlier this week, the new Dacia Jogger arrives as a high-riding estate car with SUV looks, MPV spaciousness and prices which look set to start from around £13,000.

Based on the new Sandero, Dacia has bolted a big shed to the back – and convincingly so – to create a three-row estate car (although it will be available as a five-seater too) offering enough room for bigger families and stuff thanks to a 300mm stretch of its wheelbase.

Identical to the Sandero from the B-pillar forwards, from there backwards there’s a 40mm step-up adding both height and width to deliver the three rows of seats – with the middle row splitting 60:40 but not sliding or folding into the floor to cut costs – and multimedia via smartphone in entry-level models.

Despite the SUV looks, the new Jogger will only be FWD – leaving the Duster as Dacia’s 4×4 offering – and will, eventually be offered with a choice of three engines.

The most popular is likely to be a 1.0-litre three-pot good for 108bhp and 148lb/ft of torque, with a 99bhp Bi-fuel LPG model too.

On the way, although not until 2023, there’s a hybrid with 1.6-litre petrol combined with electric motor and 1.2kWh battery

Denis Le Vot, CEO Dacia, said:

Dacia is reinventing the 7-seater family vehicle with the All-New Dacia Jogger. This latest versatile addition embodies the brand’s outdoor spirit, always ready for adventure. It exemplifies Dacia’s commitment to make mobility accessible to all, and that includes large families. The Dacia Jogger will also be Dacia’s first hybrid, because mobility, be it in or out of town, must be available for everyone.

Dacia confirms the Jogger will be sold in the UK, with pre-orders opening in November and the first customer cars due in Q1 2022. If European prices are anything to go by, the Jogger could start from as little as £13k.